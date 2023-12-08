Light is shed on situation involving Nae’Qwan Tomlin on the men’s basketball team

K-State President Richard Linton is now addressing the release of Nae’Qwan Tomlin from the...
K-State President Richard Linton is now addressing the release of Nae’Qwan Tomlin from the men’s basketball team.(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Shalynn Long
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State President Richard Linton is now addressing the release of Nae’Qwan Tomlin from the men’s basketball team.

In an email, Linton wrote that he wants to ensure that the university has a sense of community and accountability.

Linton wrote, “The principal question at the heart of Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s release from the men’s basketball team seems to be around understanding the role a university president plays in student-athlete conduct decisions. I want to take the opportunity to outline the policy governing this process in full transparency.”

Linton also confirmed that the decision to release Tomlin from the team is not based solely on a single incident at an Aggieville bar.

“The decision to release Nae’Qwan from the men’s basketball team was made in full compliance with all applicable policies. When decisions like this are made, a range of factors are considered, including the entire history of a student athlete’s behavior,” said President Linton. “There remains much we cannot share with the university community under federal laws, namely FERPA, which protects a student’s right to privacy while attending a university. I know this is difficult, as you want to understand all that has transpired. But in the absence of being able to share any more specifics, I hope that the details I am sharing today help bring resolution to any lingering questions.”

President Linton also wrote: “I want you to know that our university and our athletics department are unified. There is no “us” versus “them.” Together, we are One K-State. The relationship between the university, athletics, and the K-State community at large is special, and I will never take it for granted.”

The concern about dismissing Tomlin from the team is certainly a conversation starter, but President Linton explained that he wants the K-State community to understand that the guidelines are important and responsibility has to be taken.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a vehicle veered off the road southeast of Topeka and crashed into...
Authorities identify victims in double fatal crash
Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang
Jerome Tang releases video amidst Nae’Qwan Tomlin dismissal
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward...
K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin no longer with team
FILE
Driver dies after car vaults over rural SE Kansas road, flips, crashes
Kloos says the store will be modeled as closely to God’s Storehouse as possible and will...
God’s Storehouse to open East Topeka location

Latest News

One taken to hospital after crash early Friday near downtown Topeka
One taken to hospital after crash early Friday near downtown Topeka
Heartland Motorsports Park to be sold with all equipment, assets
Heartland Motorsports Park to be sold with all equipment, assets
Washburn Rural grad and professional dancer, Hayley Erbert, undergoes emergency craniotomy
Washburn Rural grad and professional dancer, Hayley Erbert, undergoes emergency craniotomy
The Kansas Supreme Court affirms a murder conviction for a man from Lyon County.
Kansas Supreme Court affirms murder conviction for Lyon County man