Light is shed on situation involving Nae’Qwan Tomlin on the men’s basketball team

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State President Richard Linton is now addressing the release of Nae’Qwan Tomlin from the men’s basketball team.

In an email, Linton wrote that he wants to ensure that the university has a sense of community and accountability.

Linton wrote, “The principal question at the heart of Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s release from the men’s basketball team seems to be around understanding the role a university president plays in student-athlete conduct decisions. I want to take the opportunity to outline the policy governing this process in full transparency.”

Linton also confirmed that the decision to release Tomlin from the team is not based solely on a single incident at an Aggieville bar.

“The decision to release Nae’Qwan from the men’s basketball team was made in full compliance with all applicable policies. When decisions like this are made, a range of factors are considered, including the entire history of a student athlete’s behavior,” said President Linton. “There remains much we cannot share with the university community under federal laws, namely FERPA, which protects a student’s right to privacy while attending a university. I know this is difficult, as you want to understand all that has transpired. But in the absence of being able to share any more specifics, I hope that the details I am sharing today help bring resolution to any lingering questions.”

President Linton also wrote: “I want you to know that our university and our athletics department are unified. There is no “us” versus “them.” Together, we are One K-State. The relationship between the university, athletics, and the K-State community at large is special, and I will never take it for granted.”

The concern about dismissing Tomlin from the team is certainly a conversation starter, but President Linton explained that he wants the K-State community to understand that the guidelines are important and responsibility has to be taken.

