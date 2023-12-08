KDHE rescinds boil water advisory for mobile home park in Riley County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Riverchase Mobile Home Park in Riley County.

KDHE officials said the advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

KDHE officials indicated public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

KDHE officials said laboratory testing samples collected from the Riverchase Mobile Home Park indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

KDHE officials noted for consumer questions, please contact the water system at 785-539-5841 or call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

