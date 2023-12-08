Kansas Supreme Court affirms murder conviction for Lyon County man

The Kansas Supreme Court affirms a murder conviction for a man from Lyon County.
The Kansas Supreme Court affirms a murder conviction for a man from Lyon County.(WGEM)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court affirms a murder conviction for a man from Lyon County.

Kansas Supreme Court officials said the Supreme Court affirmed Devawn Mitchell’s convictions and sentence for first-degree felony murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing and eluding and misdemeanor fleeing and eluding.

Kansas Supreme Court officials said Mitchell had challenged Lyon County District Court’s decision finding him competent to stand trial, along with the district court’s failure to order a psychological evaluation before sentencing him. Mitchell also challenged the district court’s application of his criminal history to both of his aggravated assault conviction and to the minimum time he had to serve on his life sentence before parole eligibility.

Kansas Supreme Court officials indicated Mitchel failed to carry his burden to overcome the presumption of competence, that the district court did not abuse its discretion in not ordering a psychological evaluation before sentencing, and that Mitchell’s sentence was lawful. The Kansas Supreme Court affirmed Mitchell’s convictions and sentence.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a vehicle veered off the road southeast of Topeka and crashed into...
Authorities identify victims in double fatal crash
Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang
Jerome Tang releases video amidst Nae’Qwan Tomlin dismissal
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward...
K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin no longer with team
FILE
Driver dies after car vaults over rural SE Kansas road, flips, crashes
Kloos says the store will be modeled as closely to God’s Storehouse as possible and will...
God’s Storehouse to open East Topeka location

Latest News

One taken to hospital after crash early Friday near downtown Topeka
One taken to hospital after crash early Friday near downtown Topeka
Heartland Motorsports Park to be sold with all equipment, assets
Heartland Motorsports Park to be sold with all equipment, assets
Washburn Rural grad and professional dancer, Hayley Erbert, undergoes emergency craniotomy
Washburn Rural grad and professional dancer, Hayley Erbert, undergoes emergency craniotomy
K-State President Richard Linton is now addressing the release of Nae’Qwan Tomlin from the...
Light is shed on situation involving Nae’Qwan Tomlin on the men’s basketball team