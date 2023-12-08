K-State wide receiver hits transfer portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The transfer portal list keeps growing for the Wildcats.

Thank you K-State‼️ Coaches dm me for full film‼️ pic.twitter.com/JBPu0GEbus — RJ Garcia (@RJGARCIA_1_) December 8, 2023

RJ Garcia announced on X/Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia is know for bursting onto the scene after a 25-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Big 12 Championship against TCU.

Garcia was limited to due injury this season and racked up 184 yards and one touchdown on 14 catches. In his K-State career, he had 22 catches, 260 yards and two touchdowns.

Xavier Loyd also announced he would enter the transfer portal as well.

