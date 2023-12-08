K-State wide receiver hits transfer portal

Kansas State wide receiver RJ Garcia II (3) tries to get away from Houston defensive back...
Kansas State wide receiver RJ Garcia II (3) tries to get away from Houston defensive back Brian George (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The transfer portal list keeps growing for the Wildcats.

RJ Garcia announced on X/Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia is know for bursting onto the scene after a 25-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Big 12 Championship against TCU.

Garcia was limited to due injury this season and racked up 184 yards and one touchdown on 14 catches. In his K-State career, he had 22 catches, 260 yards and two touchdowns.

Xavier Loyd also announced he would enter the transfer portal as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a vehicle veered off the road southeast of Topeka and crashed into...
Authorities identify victims in double fatal crash
Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang
Jerome Tang releases video amidst Nae’Qwan Tomlin dismissal
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward...
K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin no longer with team
Kloos says the store will be modeled as closely to God’s Storehouse as possible and will...
God’s Storehouse to open East Topeka location
FILE
Driver dies after car vaults over rural SE Kansas road, flips, crashes

Latest News

Emporia State logo
Bryan Sailer out as Emporia State women’s soccer coach
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) dunks over Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh, left, in the...
Nae’Qwan Tomlin enters transfer portal
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Report: Chiefs’ Ross to serve final game of suspension after reinstatement from NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas...
Injury-riddled Chiefs to be without 4 starters against Bills