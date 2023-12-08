Junction City High School football player and son of Fort Riley Soldier invited to U.S. Army Bowl game

By Joseph Robben and Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Michael Boganowski, Jr., a former Junction City High School football player and Oklahoma commit, has been invited to participate in the U.S. Army Bowl.

The U.S. Army Bowl is an all-star football game featuring 80 of the best high school football players in the nation. Mr. Rich McGuinness of the U.S. Army Bowl made the formal invitation to Michael Boganowski along with remarks from Coach Zimmerman and others. Boganowski said this opportunity means a lot to the Army community around Junction City and his family.

”It’s just a great opportunity to go out and show my skill set amongst other top athletes so I’m real excited to get down there and compete. I think its great with it being the Army Bowl and Junction City is kind of an Army community I think its a great opportunity for an Army kid to go play in the bowl,” said Boganowski.

The U.S. Army Bowl is on December 18th in Frisco, Texas.

