Jerome Tang releases video amidst Nae'Qwan Tomlin dismissal

Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang
Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nae’Qwan Tomlin is no longer with the K-State men’s basketball program as of Wednesday night, but Jerome Tang sent out a message.

“We love Nae’Qwan Tomlin and we’re hurting for him and we love this university, I love this university, every aspect of this University. I’m in love with this university because of the special synergy that exists between the community, the university and athletics, and we have to keep that moving forward. We have to move forward with love and togetherness and unity,” Tang said in the video.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, fans were questioning, why Tomlin was unable to play. Kansas State University confirms President Richard Linton is involved in deciding whether to lift the suspension of men’s basketball player Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

Director of Athletics Gene Taylor sent out a statement late Wednesday night which is below:

“We have heard the concerns and the questions from K-State fans and friends around Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s indefinite suspension from the men’s basketball team. Situations like these are difficult. We know you want answers, but federal privacy laws largely prohibit the University and K-State Athletics from publicly discussing specific information around circumstances like this. Those laws are in place to protect our student-athletes, and more specifically in this instance, to protect Nae’Qwan as he is working through a process designed to support him and lift him out of a difficult time. Allowing for that space and time is critical, but in today’s digital age, that unfortunately can lead to the spread of rumors and misinformation — and in this case, much of the information on social media is incorrect.

I have been monitoring this situation and overseeing Nae’Qwan’s suspension with Coach Tang’s involvement. While we cannot share the specifics that have led to this outcome due to the reasons stated above, K-State Athletics can now share that Nae’Qwan Tomlin will no longer be able to continue with the K-State men’s basketball team. This decision was not made lightly by me, but it is the decision warranted by the circumstances that brought it to bear.

We appreciate your passion for our men’s basketball team and for Nae’Qwan. Please know that together, we stand united to do what is best for this young man’s personal development and growth — and to do what is best to uphold the values of our teams and our university at large.”

Tomlin averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season with the Wildcats.

