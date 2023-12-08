Injury-riddled Chiefs to be without 4 starters against Bills

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their primary offensive weapons on Sunday.

Running back Isiah Pacheco will miss the game against the Buffalo Bills with a shoulder injury, the Chiefs announced on Friday.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill, offensive tackle Donovan Smith and safety Bryan Cook also will not play after suffering injuries against the Green Bay Packers.

Smith has been nursing a neck injury in recent games, and head coach Andy Reid confirmed that he would be out of action.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) is carted off the field after being injured against...
Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) is carted off the field after being injured against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)

Wanya Morris, a third-round pick in April’s draft, played well in Smith’s place against the Packers. He had been earning a few spot reps even before the injury, and that left him prepared to take over when Smith had to leave the game.

Tranquill was removed from the Packers after suffering a concussion, and Cook left with a sprained ankle.

Nick Bolton and Jerick McKinnon have practiced with the team this week.

Bolton has been out since having surgery for a dislocated wrist sustained during a Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

ALSO READ: Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a vehicle veered off the road southeast of Topeka and crashed into...
Authorities identify victims in double fatal crash
Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang
Jerome Tang releases video amidst Nae’Qwan Tomlin dismissal
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward...
K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin no longer with team
Kloos says the store will be modeled as closely to God’s Storehouse as possible and will...
God’s Storehouse to open East Topeka location
FILE
Driver dies after car vaults over rural SE Kansas road, flips, crashes

Latest News

13 News at Six
Kansas Supreme Court affirms murder conviction for Lyon County man
Opening in 2019, Seven Pines Christmas Tree Farm ships in over 250 trees a year from Michigan...
Christmas tree prices rise due to inflation
13 News at Six
Topeka man convicted of charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed infant
13 News at Six
Luxe Wellness Studio to offer health care, wellness therapies at West Ridge Mall
Rosetta, the recipient of the 34th car given away through Washburn Tech's Recycled Rides...
Washburn Tech presents refurbished vehicle to Topeka woman