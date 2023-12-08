Hy-Vee, Hormel to give away 5,000 hams

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Grocery chain Hy-Vee, Hormel Foods, and local food banks across the Midwest are teaming up to give away more than 5,000 hams ahead of the holiday season. A spokesperson for Hy-Vee says the hams will be able to provide 25,000 meals.

Demand at Iowa’s food banks is breaking 40 year records. “This past month, November, was a record breaker for the 40 years of Food Bank of Iowa’s existence, where we distributed 2.15 million pounds of food,” says Michelle Book, CEO of The Food Bank of Iowa.

Book says 36 percent of Iowa working families are unable to cover the cost of basic needs. “With people living on fixed income, Social Security or disability unable to cover the cost of inflation, making choices between medicine, utilities, and food - today I see no end in sight,” Book said.

Book says the winter can put a strain on families in needs’ budgets. “Utility costs increase. People can turn off their HVAC during the summer but you can’t turn it off in the winter. Increased utility costs, people are ill more often so there are more doctors visits, there are more medication prescriptions to be filled,” Book said.

With the cost of food remaining high, Nola Aigner Davis with Hy-Vee says they hope they can ease the burden during the holidays. “We here at Hy-Vee we just want to give back and this is something that we can do to really help make somebody’s holiday a little bit brighter,” Aigner Davis said.

Aigner Davis says the hams go fast. “We never have leftovers. In fact, we run out of hams faster than we can give them away,” Davis said. She says the giveaways are open to anyone but the hams go fast and are available on a first come first serve basis.

The ham giveaways will be held at the following times and locations:

