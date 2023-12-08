Heartland Motorsports Park to be sold with all equipment, assets

Amid a years-long battle with Shawnee County over taxes, Heartland Motorsports Park will be...
Amid a years-long battle with Shawnee County over taxes, Heartland Motorsports Park will be sold along with all equipment and assets.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Amid a years-long battle with Shawnee County over taxes, Heartland Motorsports Park will be sold along with all equipment and assets.

Shelby Development said they have “ceased operations of the facility” due to what they call an increasing tax burden.

A spokesperson said it’s their hope that the park can continue as a premier racing venue or be used by another entity.

The auction includes six online rings offering items including track and shop equipment, bleachers and memorabilia.

Country Stampede recently announced the music festival’s movement to Bonner Springs in 2024 because of the track’s closure.

Bidding opens Wednesday, Dec. 20 and ends Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Learn more about bidding information HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a vehicle veered off the road southeast of Topeka and crashed into...
Authorities identify victims in double fatal crash
Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang
Jerome Tang releases video amidst Nae’Qwan Tomlin dismissal
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward...
K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin no longer with team
FILE
Driver dies after car vaults over rural SE Kansas road, flips, crashes
Kloos says the store will be modeled as closely to God’s Storehouse as possible and will...
God’s Storehouse to open East Topeka location

Latest News

In celebration of the holiday season, Dillons is extending a special discount to its senior...
Dillons extends special discount to senior shoppers during holiday season
Northview Elementary School will be receiving a $20,000 donation from Box Tops for Education.
Manhattan elementary school receives $20K donation from Box Tops
McDonald’s is holding a ribbon cutting for its new location at the Topeka Service Area.
McDonald’s to hold ribbon cutting for new location at Topeka Service Area
While on tour for the Symphony of Dance, Hayley Erbert, felt disoriented after last night’s...
Washburn Rural grad and professional dancer, Hayley Erbert, undergoes emergency craniotomy