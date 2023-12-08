Heartland Motorsports Park to be sold with all equipment, assets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Amid a years-long battle with Shawnee County over taxes, Heartland Motorsports Park will be sold along with all equipment and assets.

Shelby Development said they have “ceased operations of the facility” due to what they call an increasing tax burden.

A spokesperson said it’s their hope that the park can continue as a premier racing venue or be used by another entity.

The auction includes six online rings offering items including track and shop equipment, bleachers and memorabilia.

Country Stampede recently announced the music festival’s movement to Bonner Springs in 2024 because of the track’s closure.

Bidding opens Wednesday, Dec. 20 and ends Wednesday, Dec. 27.

