Friday forecast: Still mild today, seasonal this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After yesterday’s 60s, highs today will still be unseasonably mild but cooler in the mid 50s to around 60°. Even though there will be more clouds and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon for some areas, the winds will be much lighter and most areas will remain dry so still not a bad day to get outside for a walk to enjoy the mild conditions before it turns cooler this weekend.

Taking Action:

If you are going to be outside today, if you’re down near I-35 there is a very low possibility of an isolated t-storm this afternoon so if thunder roars go inside immediately.

Strong winds return tomorrow with similar speeds to yesterday but with winds out of the northwest so it won’t matter what direction you are heading on the roads. Have a firm grip on the steering wheel especially if you’re in a high profile vehicle.

Don’t expect much with rain today or this evening, most spots will end up being dry with the best chance for rain along and south of the turnpike and even for those areas most spots will be in the Trace-0.10″ range with a very low probability of getting more than that. No doubt it will be all rain with all the precipitation out of the area before the cold air that would support winter precipitation moves in.

Normal High: 46/Normal Low: 26 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out especially near I-35 this morning before the front pushes through. Rain increases from the south through the afternoon mainly along and south of the turnpike. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60°. Winds NW/N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of scattered rain showers before 11pm otherwise clouds clear out late. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds NW 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with the biggest differences being the morning temperature being 10° colder and winds will be much lighter (NW/W 5-15 mph). Similar to Saturday, there will be some sun especially in the morning before clouds move in by the afternoon and highs will be similar as well in the mid-upper 40s.

As for next week there aren’t any major airmass changes so temperatures will be similar almost everyday with clouds and wind direction factoring into how warm it could get. Generally lows in the 20s and 30s and highs in the 40s and 50s are expected. There will be a storm system that pushes through Thursday night into Friday especially in the morning and as of now it looks to be all rain.

This model is the one with the most rainfall probability, other models have a lot less rain and/or most of the rain closer to the Missouri border so don't be surprised if you don't get anything at all or or you get less than this model indicates (WIBW)

