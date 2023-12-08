Four the kitten will multiply the love with a fur-ever family

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A festive sweater was the purr-fect way for Four the kitten to spread the word that Santa Paws is coming to Helping Hands Humane Society.

Four joined Emi Griess from HHHS on Eye on NE Kansas. Emi said Four came to the shelter as a stray. Their veterinary staff nursed him to health and he’s now ready for a home of his own.

You can meet Four and bring your own pets to meet the head elf at Santa Paws. The annual events takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at the shelter, 5720 SW 21st Street. People can shop various vendors, enjoy food trucks and have their pet’s photo taken with Santa Claus. Money raised from event benefits HHHS.

