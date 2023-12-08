ESU’s Mackenzie Dimarco named All-American

Mackenzie Dimarco
Mackenzie Dimarco(ESU ATHLETICS)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the best players to suit up in Emporia State and MIAA history adds yet another accolade to her resume.

Dimarco was named Second Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches for the third consecutive season. She scored 23 goals, matching her career-high and added four assists for a career-high 50 points in the 2023 season. Dimarco completes her career with 84 goals and 179 points, both which are MIAA career records. She also completes her career as the Emporia State career leader in points, points per game, goals, goals per game, game-winning goals, shots and shots on goal.

Dimarco was also the unanimous MIAA Offensive Player of the Year an award she won twice, and was named First Team All-Region for the fourth time.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward...
K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin no longer with team
Two people have died after a vehicle veered off the road southeast of Topeka and crashed into...
Authorities identify victims in double fatal crash
First responders work a scene Southeast of Topeka on Dec. 6, 2023.
2 pronounced dead as single-vehicle crash closes road SE of Topeka
FILE
Early-December fatal collision on I-470 dubbed suicide by Topeka Police
FILE
K-State’s Collin Klein reportedly makes deal with Texas A&M Aggies

Latest News

Oklahoma commit Michael Boganowski
Junction City High School football player and son of Fort Riley Soldier invited to U.S. Army Bowl game
L.D. Fletcher
Volunteer Assistant: 84-year-old Holton native shares sidelines with Wildcats
L.D. Fletcher, Holton High School volunteer football assistant
Volunteer Assistant: 84-year-old Holton native shares sidelines with Wildcats
Washburn All-Americans
Two Ichabods earn All-American honors