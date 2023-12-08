ESU’s Mackenzie Dimarco named All-American

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the best players to suit up in Emporia State and MIAA history adds yet another accolade to her resume.

Dimarco was named Second Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches for the third consecutive season. She scored 23 goals, matching her career-high and added four assists for a career-high 50 points in the 2023 season. Dimarco completes her career with 84 goals and 179 points, both which are MIAA career records. She also completes her career as the Emporia State career leader in points, points per game, goals, goals per game, game-winning goals, shots and shots on goal.

Dimarco was also the unanimous MIAA Offensive Player of the Year an award she won twice, and was named First Team All-Region for the fourth time.

