Ellen Holly, first Black actor to land lead role in soap opera, dies at 92

Ellen Holly made several television appearances before eventually landing her legendary role...
Ellen Holly made several television appearances before eventually landing her legendary role on soap opera “One Life to Live.”(ABC)
By TMX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – Ellen Holly, the first Black actor to land a lead role on a soap opera and lifelong advocate for Black representation in television, has died at the age of 92.

She died in her sleep at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, publicist Cheryl Duncan announced Wednesday.

Holly began her career in theater and made her Broadway debut in 1956.

She made several television appearances before eventually landing her legendary role on soap opera “One Life to Live.”

“One Life to Live” creator Agnes Nixon read Holly’s New York Times op-ed “How Black Do You Have To Be?” in 1968, and signed her for a one-year contract at $300 a week.

Holly portrayed Carla Benari until 1980 and returned to the role from 1983 to 1985.

Holly’s character was a white-passing woman who wasn’t revealed to be Black until the end of her first season.

Benari’s storyline involved a love triangle, in which a white doctor fell in love with her after treating her for a nervous breakdown she experienced as a result of her attraction to a Black intern.

Holly’s storyline proved incredibly popular with the public, and other soap operas began incorporating Black characters.

Later in life, Holly reflected on how she was underpaid for the role, and, along with some of her Black castmates, mistreated by executives.

“I feel as if I was hired as a temporary gimmick to rocket-boost a payload of white stars into orbit. Basically, that’s what I was used as. And that’s how it worked out,” she revealed in a 2012 interview with The Root.

After retiring from acting, she went on to become a librarian at the White Plains Public Library in New York and wrote several op-eds for the New York Times.

Her autobiography, “One Life: The Autobiography of an African American Actress,” was published in 1996.

Copyright 2023 TMX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a vehicle veered off the road southeast of Topeka and crashed into...
Authorities identify victims in double fatal crash
Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang
Jerome Tang releases video amidst Nae’Qwan Tomlin dismissal
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward...
K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin no longer with team
FILE
Driver dies after car vaults over rural SE Kansas road, flips, crashes
Kloos says the store will be modeled as closely to God’s Storehouse as possible and will...
God’s Storehouse to open East Topeka location

Latest News

One taken to hospital after crash early Friday near downtown Topeka
One taken to hospital after crash early Friday near downtown Topeka
Heartland Motorsports Park to be sold with all equipment, assets
Heartland Motorsports Park to be sold with all equipment, assets
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip arrive in the Muwasi...
Israeli troops round up Palestinian men in northern Gaza as U.N. warns aid operation ‘in tatters’
Washburn Rural grad and professional dancer, Hayley Erbert, undergoes emergency craniotomy
Washburn Rural grad and professional dancer, Hayley Erbert, undergoes emergency craniotomy
Kylie Ossege describes in detail how she had urged Hana St. Juliana a "thousand times" to keep...
Michigan school shooting victims speak as teen described as ‘monster’ faces possible life sentence