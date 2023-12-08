Dillons extends special discount to senior shoppers during holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In celebration of the holiday season, Dillons is extending a special discount to its senior shoppers.

Dillons officials said on Friday, Dec. 8 that customers aged 55 and up can enjoy a 5% discount on their in-store groceries and everyday essentials to make the holidays bright starting on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Dillons officials indicated with this discount offer, customers are simply encouraged to ask their dillons cashier to have the discount applied to their order when shopping inside the store. No coupon is needed.

“At Dillons, we love to share ‘surprise and delight’ offers for a little unexpected cheer, especially when it comes to helping our customers save.” said Sheila Regehr, corporate affairs manager for Dillons. “Whether it’s added fuel points on Fridays, savings with a digital coupon, or scoring a great markdown price, everyone loves a great deal. That’s why we’re excited to extend this one-day Senior Day discount on Wednesday, December 13. It is the surprise of special savings, just in time for holiday gatherings.”

According to Dillons officials, all customers can continue to enjoy extra savings at Dillons with tips of the best ways to save money on food. These tips offer ideas for the holiday season and everyday shopping.

Make a list and stick to it. Plan recipes for the week ahead, ideally with multiple meals that use some of the same ingredients. Then make a list and try not to deviate from it. Having a plan will help keep to a budget. Be strategic about shopping trips. Try not to head to the store when hungry. Shopping on an empty stomach can lead to impulse buys. Shop online for pickup or delivery. Shopping online is also an easy way to compare brand prices, avoid impulse purchases, see what’s on sale, and keep track of totals before the purchase is complete. Online shopping is available with Dillons Pickup or delivery using Boost by Dillons, the annual grocery delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Take advantage of discounts. Sign up for a Dillons Shopper’s Card to get discounts and earn rewards every time you shop. Plus, by downloading the Dillons app, customers can clip digital coupons and view the weekly ad online to see what’s on sale, then consider building meals around those items. Visit Dillons Saving Center for more. Know what’s in the pantry and fridge. Consider keeping a running list of items frequently purchased and note which ones need replenishing. Plus, understanding food available on hand helps to plan meals – keeping grocery bills lower. Buy Our Brands. You can save hundreds of dollars each year when you shop Kroger Brand, Simple Truth® and Private Selection® items. Our Brands includes over 13,000 items that 2 families know they can trust. These are products are only found at The Kroger Co. Family of Stores. Each item offers a money-back guarantee for quality and freshness.

Dillons officials said this discount excludes alcohol, tobacco products, fuel, money orders, taxes, postage stamps, Gift Cards/Certificates, lottery, promotional tickets, CRV, prescriptions and guest or customer services/fees. Must use Rewards Card or Shopper’s Card to earn reward.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.