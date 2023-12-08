Cornerstone of Topeka cuts ribbon for adding new units to housing program

Cornerstone of Topeka cut the ribbon for adding new units to its Transitional Housing Program.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cornerstone of Topeka cut the ribbon for adding new units to its Transitional Housing Program.

Cornerstone of Topeka had a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 508 SW Fillmore as the organization completed construction on two more housing units. The organization owns the duplex and will lease the two-bedroom units as part of its Transitional Housing Program.

Cornerstone of Topeka, Inc. officials said the program serves as a bridge between homelessness and permanent housing.

“We are excited to add additional transitional housing units as we continue our mission to break the cycle of homelessness,” said Chris Palmer, Cornerstone of Topeka’s Executive Director.

Cornerstone officials said Shirley Construction was the General Contractor, and the project was financed by private donations and a grant from the City of Topeka’s American Rescue Plan funds.

Cornerstone of Topeka, Inc. is a non-profit affordable housing provider and developer with 186 housing units in Topeka, dedicated to providing safe, decent, affordable housing of choice to low to moderate-income households and revitalizing Topeka neighborhoods.

”When you are facing homelessness when you don’t think... you don’t know where you are going to sleep the next day or the next time. It does create anxiety, it creates instability and not only for the family -- the children, so having somebody housed and be able to move in to a brand new place and seeing their faces light up. It is an incredible feeling,” said Dora Coronel, housing manager for Cornerstone of Topeka.

The home is named after Reverend Michael Kuner, the late president of Cornerstone’s Board of Directors.

According to Dora Coronel, Cornerstone will pay for the residents’ utilities and they just have to pay rent.

