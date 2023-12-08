Capper Foundation honors accomplishments, progress made by clients

Capper says the honors provide a recognition many of its clients are deprived of when...
Capper says the honors provide a recognition many of its clients are deprived of when interacting with the community.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some of Capper Foundation’s clients got a much-deserved ego boost Friday.

Capper Foundation handed out its Adult Service Awards, recognizing various accomplishments and progress made by clients throughout the year. Capper says the honors provide a recognition many of its clients are deprived of when interacting with the community.

“Adults with disabilities quite often when they’re in the community don’t get recognized for who they are,” Capper Foundation Marketing VP Edie Smith said. “They just kind of get shied away from, which is sad. For us to honor them to today and give them these special awards really just lifts their spirits, their self-esteem, their self-confidence. it’s something special we can do for them, because they are special.”

Capper Foundation provides services to adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You can learn more at Capper.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a vehicle veered off the road southeast of Topeka and crashed into...
Authorities identify victims in double fatal crash
Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang
Jerome Tang releases video amidst Nae’Qwan Tomlin dismissal
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward...
K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin no longer with team
Kloos says the store will be modeled as closely to God’s Storehouse as possible and will...
God’s Storehouse to open East Topeka location
FILE
Driver dies after car vaults over rural SE Kansas road, flips, crashes

Latest News

One taken to hospital after crash early Friday near downtown Topeka
One taken to hospital after crash early Friday near downtown Topeka
Heartland Motorsports Park to be sold with all equipment, assets
Heartland Motorsports Park to be sold with all equipment, assets
Washburn Rural grad and professional dancer, Hayley Erbert, undergoes emergency craniotomy
Washburn Rural grad and professional dancer, Hayley Erbert, undergoes emergency craniotomy
Damario Brooks, 39, of Topeka
Topeka man faces drug charges following Sheriff’s traffic stop
One person was transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Friday at S.W....
One taken to hospital after crash early Friday near downtown Topeka