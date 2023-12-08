Capper Foundation honors accomplishments, progress made by clients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some of Capper Foundation’s clients got a much-deserved ego boost Friday.

Capper Foundation handed out its Adult Service Awards, recognizing various accomplishments and progress made by clients throughout the year. Capper says the honors provide a recognition many of its clients are deprived of when interacting with the community.

“Adults with disabilities quite often when they’re in the community don’t get recognized for who they are,” Capper Foundation Marketing VP Edie Smith said. “They just kind of get shied away from, which is sad. For us to honor them to today and give them these special awards really just lifts their spirits, their self-esteem, their self-confidence. it’s something special we can do for them, because they are special.”

Capper Foundation provides services to adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You can learn more at Capper.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.