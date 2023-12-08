Bryan Sailer out as Emporia State women’s soccer coach

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hornets will be in search of someone new to lead the program.

Vice President, Director of Athletics David Spafford announced Friday that Bryan Sailer will not return as the women’s head soccer coach.

“As we continue to evolve ESU Athletics into a Top 25 program in the country, we are committed to performing at the highest caliber in every aspect of our program,” Spafford said per a release.

Chlose Marquez will continue as interim Head Coach. A national search will begin immediately to find the next permanent head coach.

