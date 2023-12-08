Bryan Sailer out as Emporia State women’s soccer coach

Emporia State logo
Emporia State logo(ESU Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hornets will be in search of someone new to lead the program.

Vice President, Director of Athletics David Spafford announced Friday that Bryan Sailer will not return as the women’s head soccer coach.

“As we continue to evolve ESU Athletics into a Top 25 program in the country, we are committed to performing at the highest caliber in every aspect of our program,” Spafford said per a release.

Chlose Marquez will continue as interim Head Coach. A national search will begin immediately to find the next permanent head coach.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a vehicle veered off the road southeast of Topeka and crashed into...
Authorities identify victims in double fatal crash
Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang
Jerome Tang releases video amidst Nae’Qwan Tomlin dismissal
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward...
K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin no longer with team
Kloos says the store will be modeled as closely to God’s Storehouse as possible and will...
God’s Storehouse to open East Topeka location
FILE
Driver dies after car vaults over rural SE Kansas road, flips, crashes

Latest News

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) dunks over Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh, left, in the...
Nae’Qwan Tomlin enters transfer portal
Kansas State wide receiver RJ Garcia II (3) tries to get away from Houston defensive back...
K-State wide receiver hits transfer portal
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Report: Chiefs’ Ross to serve final game of suspension after reinstatement from NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas...
Injury-riddled Chiefs to be without 4 starters against Bills