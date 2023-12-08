A brief return of warmth in NE Kansas
Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South wind around 10 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
