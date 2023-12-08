A brief return of warmth in NE Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South wind around 10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

