134 families remaining to adopt for United Way of Kaw Valley’s Christmas Bureau

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Kaw Valley announced that 134 families remain for adoption for their annual Christmas Bureau.

United Way of Kaw Valley (UWKV) officials said there is high need for help from Christmas Bureau is putting pressure on United Way of Kaw Valley to find enough kind-hearted Shawnee County residents to adopt a family for the holiday season.

The 134 families include 64 families of five, two families of four, and 68 individuals.

UWKV indicated that each household has provided a very short list of gifts they would like to receive. Many of them are filled with everyday needs like sheets, towels, cookware, socks or slippers. Adopters shop for items on the list and then wrap and deliver them to the family before Christmas along with food for a holiday meal.

UWKV said they set a recommended amount to spend based on the number of people in the household. For example, the recommended amount for a household of one is $35 for food and $45 for gifts. For a family of four, adopters should spend about $50 on food and $180 on gifts. These gifts are likely to be all a family will have for Christmas this year. A full-cost table is available on the United Way website. The website also houses the online form for adopting a family.

“It takes a significant amount of resources to support our larger families,” said Jessica Lehnherr, President and CEO of United Way of Kaw Valley. “That’s why Christmas Bureau is such a great group or family activity during the holidays. One person or family might not be able to adopt a large Christmas Bureau family, but a group of friends or coworkers can easily handle it together.”

