Wednesday’s Child - Andrew

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every week for 22 years, we’ve been featuring kids who need to be adopted. We call them our Wednesday’s Children. Tonight, we meet 14-year-old Andrew.

Playing with dogs at Dog Day Afternoon is a good distraction for Andrew. He has a lot on his mind these days including school.

“It’s going alright could be better. My grades are kinda sucking. I don’t know, my grades are sucking.”

But this high school freshman does have a plan.

“Just trying to get stuff done, the best I can. (so you’re working hard) Trying to.”

At home, he takes a break and stays busy doing typical kid stuff.

“Just watch videos and play video games and possibly read books again.”

Soon Andrew hopes to do those fun things in a new home with adoptive parents like this.

“Ones not so serious, but still serious, Just a normal family.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

