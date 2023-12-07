Washburn women’s soccer wins game against Adelphi University, off to National Championship

Washburn University women’s soccer wins the game against Adelphi University.(Washburn Athletics)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University women’s soccer wins the game against Adelphi University, 1-0.

Washburn Rural alum Mackinly Rohn scored the lone goal fore the ‘Bods with 34 minutes to go in the semifinal match.

Washburn soccer advanced to the first final four in program history after a 1-0 win in the National Quarterfinals over Grand Valley State.

Washburn will now play Point Loma in the championship match on Saturday as the match will begin at 11:00 a.m.

