The victims have been identified in double fatal crash by authorities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victims in a double fatal crash on Wednesday, Dec. 6, have been released by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The two occupants are known to each other. The vehicle’s driver was identified as Henry Profitt, 82, of Topeka, and the passenger was identified as Carol Beaver, 71, of Topeka.

According to authorities, the crash happened when the vehicle veered off 93rd St. and crashed into a culvert, causing the roadway to be closed while crews responded.

This fatality crash remains under investigation.

