Thursday forecast: Warm and windy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 60s. Enjoy it, highs in the 40s are expected by the weekend. The storm system we’ve been keeping an eye on this week is now trending toward just a rain event without any winter precipitation Friday into Friday evening.

Taking Action:

Sustained winds 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph are expected today (southerly wind) and Saturday (northwesterly wind) so if you have any holiday decorations outside, make sure they are tied down properly or brought inside.

There is a very low probability of patchy fog Friday morning with a higher probability of light rain showers by the afternoon especially south of I-70. There may even be an isolated t-storm.



Confidence has increased that the storm system that pushes through Friday into Friday night will only be rain. This is due to precipitation moving out quicker than the colder air moves in but if by chance there is snow mixing with the rain it would be confined to the Nebraska border and won’t accumulate or have an impact on roads. There is a higher probability of an isolated t-storm vs any possible winter precipitation impact.

Normal High: 46/Normal Low: 26 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 40 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds S/SW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog can’t be ruled out otherwise a mix of sun and clouds in the morning as clouds continue to increase through the day. A chance for light rain showers move in from the south in the afternoon with the highest chance of rain to impact areas along and south of the turnpike before sunset. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds NW/NE 5-10 mph.

Rain continues mainly before midnight Friday before it clears out and the colder air moves in. After starting out in the mid 30s for several areas, highs will be in the mid 40s. There may be a few peeks of sun from time to time so will call it a mix of sun and clouds but remember it will be windy. Gusts 30-35 mph expected.

The winds will be much lighter Sunday, still could have a few gusts 15-20 mph otherwise highs will be similar despite morning temperatures 10° colder than Saturday.

Models differ on extent of cloud cover next work week so if there is more sun than expected, highs could easily be more in the low 50s rather than the 40s as the 8 day indicates so that will be something to monitor. It also looks mainly dry next week with the next best chance for precipitation holding off until Friday night into Saturday (the 16th).

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.