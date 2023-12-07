Sweet Shoppe supports missions of Highland Park UMC Women

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sweet event is coming up this weekend to Highland Park United Methodist Church. They’re opening their Sweet Shoppe!

Nancy Lewis with the Highland Park UMC Women in Faith group visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event.

Nancy said attendees will be able to browse cookies, cookies and more cookies! Church members also make a variety of cakes and candies for the sale.

It’s all sold for $8 a pound. Money raised from the event supports the women’s group’s various ministries. Nancy said those include the Topeka Rescue Mission, Advena nursing home, and the church’s I Care food pantry. The food pantry also is asking for donations of personal hygiene items, which people are invited to drop off during the Sweet Shoppe sale or at their convenience.

In addition to the sweets, Nancy said crafts made by the Topeka Correctional Facility’s UMC women’s circle group will be for sale. The TCF group uses the funds for ministries they support from behind the prison walls.

The Sweet Shoppe is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at Highland Park United Methodist Church, 2914 SE Michigan Ave.

