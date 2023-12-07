Stress free ways to keep your kids safe during winter break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Winter break is a few short weeks away and some families will need a safe place to send their children while they have to work.

“We’re a space that’s open for these kids and families when they need us,” said VP of Marketing and Communications for Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka, Jennifer LeClair.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka can give children and teens a safe and fun place throughout winter break.

LeClair said if parents and guardians don’t have a plan for closed school days, it creates a snowball of problems.

“We open early enough that we are able to provide breakfast for kids and get their day started on the right foot. Then all day they are participating in activities that keep their minds active while they’re away from school,” said LeClair. “They get to do a fun steam activity, which are always a crowd favorite, and stay physically active while hanging out with their peers. It’s just a safe space that parents and guardians can feel safe sending their kids.”

Boys and Girls Club currently has openings at it’s Tecumseh North unit, Montara by Forbes Field, and their Teen Center.

LeClair said even if you don’t go to school in one of those areas, you can still attend the clubs.

“There’s a peace of mind in knowing that safety is our number one priority at the club. We take the training and professional development of our staff very seriously,” states LeClair. “They really get well rounded tools to make them capable of supporting our kids in the ways that they need.”

The Topeka Zoo and Master Overbey’s Martial Arts also have day camps available for kids during the break.

Click HERE for information on day camps at The Topeka Zoo.

Click HERE for contact information for Master Overbey’s Martial Arts.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.