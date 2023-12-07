Ron R. Fehr announces retirement after two-plus decades of service as City Manager of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A very pivotal role for the city of Manhattan is calling it a career.

Ron Fehr Manhattan’s City Manager will retire in mid-April, marking 24 years as city manager and more than 42 years with the city.

“My wife’s been retired for about 4 years and she’s been giving me the elbow to go do some stuff so it just was several things that kind of made us come to the decision that let’s go into that next phase of our time in retirement,” said Fehr.

Fehr began his career with the City of Manhattan in January 1982 in the newly formed Parks and Recreation Department as the Forestry and Parks Supervisor. While in Parks and Recreation, he served as a Park Superintendent and six years as Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation while achieving his master’s degree in public administration (MPA) from Kansas State University in December 1990. He has many highlights from his time with the city but there were a few that stood out.

“Landing NBAF was a team that stretched from the congressional delegation in DC to the state legislator and the governor’s office and the Kansas bioscience authority as well as all of our partners up at K-State the chamber the community as well as the city so services have been able to grow we have been able to do a lot of improvements at the airport so that was just a nice side benefit to help meet up what was already a pent-up demand in the community. Another big one was downtown redevelopment and all of those things take a lot of time, especially redevelopment, we were able to get the Star Bond District and the Discovery Center, put the conference center downtown,” said Fehr.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to public management, Fehr was honored with the prestigious Buford M. Watson Jr. Award for Excellence in Public Management in 2014. This award, the highest offered by the Kansas Association of City/County Management, underscored his commitment to excellence and innovation in public service. Fehr is proud of all the work that has been done but he couldn’t be more thankful for all the help.

“Big sense of accomplishment cause that doesn’t happen a lot, especially in my profession to be able to stay in that spot for as long as I have and it’s very gratifying and I’m very thankful to the community I’ve had a lot of great community partners and community mentors, great coworkers, and leadership team members on the city that have certainly helped accomplish everything and made it very satisfying,” said Fehr.

Fehr said he plans to spend a lot of time with his family along with doing some traveling and gardening. Upon its reorganization in January 2024, the City Commission will be tasked with conducting a search for a new permanent City Manager.

