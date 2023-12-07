Resolution marks 100th anniversary of commission supporting fallen veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A resolution that passed the Senate, led by Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.), marks the 100th anniversary of the American Battle Monuments Commission, recognizing and commending their work for a century of service to the nation’s fallen warriors.

U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs officials said the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) was founded by Congress on March 4, 1923, to commemorate the service and sacrifice of the U.S. Armed Forces through maintained cemeteries and memorials abroad. The ABMC is comprised of civil service professional and locally engaged staff in countries around the world who work to make certain America’s war heroes who rest in foreign soil are honored and remembered. Nearly 124,000 American war heroes are buried in cemeteries operated by the ABMC, and more than 94,000 Americans who were lost, missing in action or buried at sea during World War I and II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War are remembered at cemeteries and memorials maintained by the ABMC.

Senator Moran shared a statement declaring that it is an honor to lead the effort.

“It is an honor to lead this effort to commend the service of the ABMC, which for the past 100 years has worked steadfastly to honor our fallen servicemembers and ensure that the passage of time does not dim the glory of their deeds.” said Senator Moran. “I am also pleased to recognize the work of then-Major and 34th U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower for his foundational work of developing the ABMC’s guidebook for Americans traveling overseas to visit loved ones’ graves, battle sites and memorials. I look forward to supporting the efforts of the ABMC for many more years to come.”

Senator Tester said he will keep working to see the ABMC has resources to continue carrying out their mission.

“Veterans who gave their lives for this country deserve a final resting place that honors their sacrifice” said Sen. Jon Tester, Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “The American Battle Monuments Commission ensures our fallen heroes abroad have cemeteries that commemorate their service and teaches Americans about the sacrifices our veterans have made for the last 100 years. I’ll keep working to see that the ABMC has the resources to continue carrying out this sacred mission of memorializing America’s bravest around the globe.”

U.S. Senator Committee on Veterans Affairs officials said the American Battle Monuments Commission administers, operates and maintains 26 permanent American military cemeteries and 32 federal memorials, monuments and markers, which are located in 17 countries and territories.

