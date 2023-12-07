Red Stocking Breakfast ready to serve up morning of fun

Kansas Children’s Service League has its annual Red Stocking Breakfast Saturday, Dec. 9 at The Pennant in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A morning of fun, food and VIP servers is back on the menu.

Kansas Children’s Service League has its annual Red Stocking Breakfast Saturday, Dec. 9 at The Pennant in Topeka.

KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event, and the programs it supports.

Red Stocking Breakfast runs 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Several members of the 13 NEWS team will join community leaders in serving attendees.

You can learn more about KCSL’s programs to support families - and buy advance tickets for $15 - at www.kcsl.org. Tickets are $18 at the door.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward...
K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin no longer with team
First responders work a scene Southeast of Topeka on Dec. 6, 2023.
2 pronounced dead as single-vehicle crash closes road SE of Topeka
Two people have died after a vehicle veered off the road southeast of Topeka and crashed into...
The victims have been identified in double fatal crash by authorities
FILE
Early-December fatal collision on I-470 dubbed suicide by Topeka Police
FILE
K-State’s Collin Klein reportedly makes deal with Texas A&M Aggies

Latest News

Nancy Lewis shares information about the Dec. 9 Sweet Shoppe at Highland Park UMC, benefiting...
Sweet Shoppe supports missions of Highland Park UMC Women
Nancy Lewis shares information about the Dec. 9 Sweet Shoppe at Highland Park UMC, benefiting...
Sweet Shoppe supports missions of Highland Park UMC Women
Gail Cozadd of Kansas Children's Service League invites everyone to the annual Red Stocking...
Red Stocking Breakfast ready to serve up morning of fun
Mark Burenheide and Grant Nutter talk about the open house for Potwin Lofts, in conjunction...
Potwin Lofts ready for holiday preview