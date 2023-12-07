Red Stocking Breakfast ready to serve up morning of fun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A morning of fun, food and VIP servers is back on the menu.

Kansas Children’s Service League has its annual Red Stocking Breakfast Saturday, Dec. 9 at The Pennant in Topeka.

KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event, and the programs it supports.

Red Stocking Breakfast runs 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Several members of the 13 NEWS team will join community leaders in serving attendees.

You can learn more about KCSL’s programs to support families - and buy advance tickets for $15 - at www.kcsl.org. Tickets are $18 at the door.

