RCPD searches for two suspects who stole merchandise from Target in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department (RCPD) is searching for two suspects who stole merchandise from Target in Manhattan, Kan.

RCPD officials said officers filed a report for theft around 1:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 in the 800 block of Commons Place in Manhattan, Kan. Officers listed Target as the victim when they reported that two suspects stole merchandise from the store.

RCPD officials indicated the estimated total loss associated with the case is about $838.98.

RCPD officials noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.