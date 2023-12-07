Potwin Lofts ready for holiday preview

The Potwin Lofts will host an open house during the Potwin Presbyterian Church Cookie Walk. It takes place 9 a.m. to Noon Saturday, Dec. 9.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A unique partnership keeping a church alive while also creating new housing is ready to make its debut.

Grant Nutter with Potwin Presbyterian Church and Mark Burenheide with Potwin Lofts visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the project.

Potwin Presbyterian was built in 1924. As the building deteriorated, they faced a touch decision to either close the church, or sell the building and move elsewhere. They sent letters to the neighborhood about the situation. Burenheide received one, and approached the church about buying the building, converting the education addition built in 1958 into loft apartments, and leasing the church portion back to the congregation.

Nutter said it was a win-win situation. They’re now ready to show off the results during a holiday gathering.

The Potwin Lofts will host an open house during the Potwin Presbyterian Church Cookie Walk. It takes place 9 a.m. to Noon Saturday, Dec. 9 at 400 SW Washburn Ave.

The tours will ask for a $5 donation to be given to Doorstep’s Christmas program. Proceeds from cookie sales will benefit youth scholarships. They’ll be sold at $5 for a generous amount.

