Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents about safely disposing of medications

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County residents can safely dispose of medications by using the MedSafe collection receptacle.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office shared on their social media around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 that they have partnered with DCCCA to help provide a safe resource for disposal of medications. By using the MedSafe medication receptacle, residents can safely dispose of medications.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office officials said MedSafe helps prevent pharmaceuticals from circulating into the community water supply due to improper disposal. It can also reduce the chance of unintended and illegal use of drugs by providing a safe and convenient disposal option.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated the MedSafe collection receptacle has been permanently installed in the lobby area of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. Unwanted medications can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Items that are not collected by MedSafe include:

Illegal (schedule I) drugs

Needles/Syringes or sharps containers

Medical devices, batteries

Aerosol cans, inhalers

Chemicals

Mercury containing devices

Radiopharmaceuticals

Liquid antineoplastic agents

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.