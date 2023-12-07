Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents about safely disposing of medications

Pottawatomie County residents can safely dispose of medications by using the MedSafe...
Pottawatomie County residents can safely dispose of medications by using the MedSafe collection receptacle.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County residents can safely dispose of medications by using the MedSafe collection receptacle.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office shared on their social media around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 that they have partnered with DCCCA to help provide a safe resource for disposal of medications. By using the MedSafe medication receptacle, residents can safely dispose of medications.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office officials said MedSafe helps prevent pharmaceuticals from circulating into the community water supply due to improper disposal. It can also reduce the chance of unintended and illegal use of drugs by providing a safe and convenient disposal option.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated the MedSafe collection receptacle has been permanently installed in the lobby area of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. Unwanted medications can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Items that are not collected by MedSafe include:

  • Illegal (schedule I) drugs
  • Needles/Syringes or sharps containers
  • Medical devices, batteries
  • Aerosol cans, inhalers
  • Chemicals
  • Mercury containing devices
  • Radiopharmaceuticals
  • Liquid antineoplastic agents

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teen’s death comes as another hospitalized following rural Kansas collision
Tremale Serrano
Second man charged in Central Topeka murder transported back to Capital City
FILE
K-State’s Collin Klein reportedly makes deal with Texas A&M Aggies
FILE
Early-December fatal collision on I-470 dubbed suicide by Topeka Police
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

Washburn University chair and professor of political science Dr. Bob Beatty to present...
Washburn professor to present documentary on Iowa Caucus, 2024 Election
Topeka Police Department will conduct sobriety checkpoints at five locations in Topeka, Kan.
Topeka Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints
Ascension CEO weighs in on Emporia zoning talks, discusses Stormont’s effect
Ascension CEO weighs in on Emporia zoning talks, discusses Stormont’s effect
Two pronounced dead as single-vehicle crash closes road SE of Topeka
Two pronounced dead as single-vehicle crash closes road SE of Topeka