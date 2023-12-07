One killed in semi crash Thursday morning in Montgomery County

CANEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed early Thursday when a semitrailer crashed in Montgomery County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the US-75 and US-166 highway junction. The location was about 3 miles north of Caney.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2021 International semitrailer was eastbound on US-166 highway when it failed to navigate the curve at the US-75 highway junction and overturned.

The semi’s driver, Jerald L. Bolia, 64, of Newkirk, Okla., was pronounced dead a the scene. The patrol said Bolia, who was alone in the semi, was wearing a seat belt.

