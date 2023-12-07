The Oakland community is receiving a new pool in summer 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - County commissioners approved of the new Oakland pool design expected to be complete in July 2024.

The newly planned design for the Oakland pool is expected to include a kid’s area, a kid’s slide, a double slide, a small lazy river, a diving board, a bathhouse with a roof, a zero-depth entry, and more.

The budget for this plan has been approved. The total for this design is $3,999, 617.

This pool is expected to be built right beside the current Oakland pool. With such major construction, the current pool will not be open this summer for the safety of children and people in the community.

Parks and Rec Director, Tim Laurent, explained at the commissioners meeting that the construction for the new pool is expected to be compete by July 31, 2024.

