Newman Regional and Stormont agree to continue conversation for new Emporia facility

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Administrators for Newman Regional Health and Stormont Vail have agreed to discussions about the latter’s planned expansion in Emporia.

KVOE reports Newman Regional’s board unanimously approved the discussion Wednesday. The Emporia hospital has actively lobbied for zoning changes that would implement further restrictions for medical entities looking to build in the city. Stormont Vail has opposed the changes as it plans to bring a new, $30 million facility to the area.

Emporia and Lyon County planners discussed the proposed changes last month, tabling any decision to a later date. They meet again December 19.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.