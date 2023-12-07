Newman Regional and Stormont agree to continue conversation for new Emporia facility

Many in the community showed up to the Nov. 21 meeting to share their stances on the changes,...
Many in the community showed up to the Nov. 21 meeting to share their stances on the changes, so many that the meeting was relocated twice to larger spaces to accommodate the crowd.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Administrators for Newman Regional Health and Stormont Vail have agreed to discussions about the latter’s planned expansion in Emporia.

KVOE reports Newman Regional’s board unanimously approved the discussion Wednesday. The Emporia hospital has actively lobbied for zoning changes that would implement further restrictions for medical entities looking to build in the city. Stormont Vail has opposed the changes as it plans to bring a new, $30 million facility to the area.

Emporia and Lyon County planners discussed the proposed changes last month, tabling any decision to a later date. They meet again December 19.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders work a scene Southeast of Topeka on Dec. 6, 2023.
Two pronounced dead as single-vehicle crash closes road SE of Topeka
FILE
Teen’s death comes as another hospitalized following rural Kansas collision
FILE
K-State’s Collin Klein reportedly makes deal with Texas A&M Aggies
FILE
Early-December fatal collision on I-470 dubbed suicide by Topeka Police
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

Boys and Girls Club currently has openings at it’s Tecumseh North unit, Montara by Forbes...
Stress free ways to keep your kids safe during winter break
Two people have died after a vehicle veered off the road southeast of Topeka and crashed into...
Two pronounced dead as single-vehicle crash closes road SE of Topeka
Kennel Cough ceases dog adoptions at Junction City Animal Shelter
Kennel Cough ceases dog adoptions at Junction City Animal Shelter
13 News at Six
Water main break causes disruption on SW High Ave. in Topeka