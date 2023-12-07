Manhattan man arrested for assault in Riley County

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars for assault in Riley County.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) shared on their Daily News report that Benjamin Lewis, 41, of Manhattan, was arrested around 10:33 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 while in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, Kan. Officials indicated Lewis was arrested on probable cause offenses for two counts of assault.

RCPD officials indicated Lewis was issued a total bond of $5,000 and was confined at the time of RCPD’s report.

