KDOT plans closure of eastbound I-70 for Polk-Quincy Viaduct construction

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is planning to close eastbound I-70 through downtown Topeka this weekend for pavement patching work on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is planning to close eastbound I-70 through downtown Topeka this weekend for pavement patching work on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.

KDOT officials said eastbound I-70 will be closed from Topeka Blvd. to SE 8th St. beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, conditions permitting. The closure is expected to be in place until work is complete on Saturday, Dec. 9.

KDOT officials indicated the 1st St. exit will be the last open exit for eastbound motorists. Through traffic will follow signed detours and be routed south to I-470, or north to U.S. 75 to U.S. 24 to K-4, or drivers can use the local street detour, which includes 1st St. to Topeka Blvd. to 10th Ave. to the I-70 ramp.

Kansas Department of Transportation is planning a closure of eastbound I-70.
Kansas Department of Transportation is planning a closure of eastbound I-70.(Kansas Department of Transportation)

KDOT officials said westbound I-70 traffic will remain open, but still reduced to one lane.

According to KDOT, additional I-70 closures may occur if further patching work needs to be done on the viaduct. If necessary, KDOT will work with the City of Topeka to schedule the closure and provide information when available.

KDOT officials indicated both directions of I-70 will stay reduced to one lane until construction of the viaduct’s replacement is complete. The Polk-Quincy Viaduct project is scheduled to begin in early 2025. More information about the project can be found HERE.

KDOT officials said they urge all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, visit KanDrive or call 5-1-1.

