KDHE awards nearly $2 million to support Kansas children exposed to drugs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is awarding nearly $2 million to support Kansas children exposed to drugs.

Officials with the Office of the Kansas Governor said Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Dec. 7 that the KDHE, in partnership with the Kansas Alliance for Drug Endangered Children, is awarding nearly $2 million to 18 Kansas service agencies in the first round of All Hands on DECK (Drug Endangered Children of Kansas) grants. The grants will help these organizations better identify and support children living in an environment where a parent or other caregiver uses, distributes, manufactures or cultivates illegal drugs.

“It is critical that we stop the devastating toll drug addiction and exposure have on our children,” Governor Kelly said. “This funding will make resources and help available to local communities and law enforcement working to curb the generational impact drugs have on Kansas families.”

Officials with Governor Kelly said the grants are in their first round, being provided the $6 million Kansas received from the Bureau of Justice Assistance (Department of Justice) to address substance use and misuse, promote public safety, reduce overdose deaths and support access to prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery services in communities as well as the justice system.

Officials with the Office of the Kansas Governor said approximately 140,860 Kansas children are living in environments where their parent or caregiver uses substances, and an estimated 5,155 Kansas infants are born exposed to substances every year. Children living in drug environments are at risk for devastating effects, including severe neglect, physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, and developmental delays.

“We are committed to keeping Kansas kids safe, and that is exactly what these funds will do,” said KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek. “We trust that communities will work with the resources allocated to them to provide a focused approach in their respective communities.”

Officials with Governor Kelly noted the selected community organizations will focus on developing a response to address drug-endangered children that fits their community’s unique needs. Activities include providing training to multidisciplinary professionals; providing training on adverse childhood experiences and trauma-informed systems of care; establishing community drug drop boxes; and distributing care bags with necessities for children placed in custody.

Officials said the grants total $1,930,001.89.

The awardees include the following:

Agency Location Amount Central Kansas Partnership Great Bend $130,000 Clay County Health Department Clay Center $106,000 Elk County Sheriff’s Department Howard $110,000 Finney County Community Health Coalition Garden City $80,950 Harvey County Health Department Newton $130,000 Liberal Area Coalition for Families Liberal $124,000 Live Well Crawford County Pittsburg $80,950 Miami County Health Department Paola $130,000 Mitchell County Regional Medical Foundation Beloit $116,000 Pottawatomie County Health Department Westmoreland $88,553.67 Pratt County DEC (Drug Endangered Children) Alliance Pratt $85,000 Prevention and Resilience Services (PARS) Topeka $125,000 Riley County Health Department Manhattan $130,000 Rise Up Reno Prevention Network Hutchinson $122,000 Sheridan County Health Department Hoxie $ 65,000 Smith County Health Department Smith Center $65,000 Thrive Allen County Iola $111,548.22 Wilson County Health Department Fredonia $130,000

Officials with the Kansas Governor said statewide partners include the National Alliance for Drug Endangered Children, Kansas Alliance for Drug Endangered Children, Wichita State University’s Center for Applied Research and Evaluation at the Community Engagement Institute, DCCCA, Inc., and Mid-West Regional Technical Transfer Center.

Officials with Governor Kelly noted additional grant awardees will be announced in Spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.