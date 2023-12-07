Kansas hires new offensive coordinator to replace Kotelnicki

LAWERNCE, Kan. (WIBW) - It appears the Jayhawks have found their guy to call plays on offense.

Ross Dellenger from Yahoo Sports first reported the news that Baylor OC Jeff Grimes will come to Lawrence. Grimes spent the past three season at Baylor and was also the OC at BYU.

Kansas is expected to hire former Baylor and BYU OC Jeff Grimes as offensive coordinator, source tells @YahooSports. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 7, 2023

Grimes comes in after former OC Andy Kotelnicki left to become Penn State’s new offensive coordinator.

Grimes was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top assistant coach, both in 2021 at Baylor and 2020 at BYU. Quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski was promoted to co-offensive coordinator is expected to be the primary playcaller for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against UNLV on Dec. 26. Zebrowski was Lance Leipold’s Offensive Coordinator at the University of Whitewater. Zebrowski joined the Jayhawks in 2021 and has served as the Kansas quarterbacks coach since.

Head Coach Lance Leipold has announced that Jim Zebrowski has been elevated to Co-Offensive Coordinator, and Jordan Peterson has been elevated to Co-Defensive Coordinator.



More → https://t.co/BkEHoloUqY#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/HrlMNa10Yo — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 30, 2023

