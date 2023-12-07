Kansas Athletics introduces new women’s soccer head coach Nate Lie

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Mark Francis retired after serving 25 years as the head coach at Rock Chalk Park and now the Jayhawks have found his successor.

Lie spent the last seven seasons as the head coach at Xavier University. He also served as the head coach at the University of Cincinnati (2014-2017) and an assistant before that (2013-2014) and he was an assistant coach at the University of Miami at Ohio from (2009-2013). He won four big East titles, three-time big east coaching staff of the year, six NCAA Tournament appearances (between all coaching stops), three All-Americans in the last five years, one of five programs nationally with five or fewer regular season losses in each of the last three seasons and earned a Top 25 RPI Ranking in each of the last three seasons; one of just 10 programs nationally. Lie also complied a 82-37-19 record at Xaiver.

”I could never work at a place that didn’t believe in in the broader infrastructure, that you would get a good education, you’ll be cared for as a student athlete and this is different level,” Lie said. “Yes there’s certainly an element of nerves and a motive of fear but I think that is incredibly healthy and I think it’s also motivating an energizing and the last think I ever want in my career is any sort of complacency to hit.”

“The ability to consistently articulate a vision, to demonstrate a plan and somebody who could certainly bring life to there unique interests in the University of Kansas and Nate from the first interaction, all the way to the finish line was that in this pool,” Director of Athletics Travis Goff said.

Lie is a native of Ohio and went to Miami at Ohio.

