God’s Storehouse to open East Topeka location


(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s faith-based thrift store has opened a new location.

God’s Storehouse will open an East Topeka store in Shawnee Plaza. The shop provides a range of items to people for free, a service owner and pastor Rick Kloos says meets a lot of needs across town.

“The need in what we do is huge,” Kloos said. “Every day over at god’s storehouse on the west side we have people coming through, we’re able to help families and different individuals.”

Kloos says the store will be modeled as closely to God’s Storehouse as possible and will ideally be open by March 1.

Kloos also noted the community has been helpful since a weather-related tent collapse this past weekend.

