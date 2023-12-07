Flags to be flown at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly directed that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said on Thursday, Dec. 7 that in accordance with Executive Order #20-30, and in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, she has ordered flags throughout the state of Kansas to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds and facilities from sunup until sundown on Thursday, Dec. 7.

“On this solemn day, we remember the courage and sacrifice of our service members at Pearl Harbor 82 years ago,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “As we pay tribute to those who lost their lives on December 7, 1941, I extend my deepest gratitude to the men and women who defended our great nation then, and to those who do so now.”

