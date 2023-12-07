Driver dies after car vaults over rural SE Kansas road, flips, crashes

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHAUTAUQUA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after the Mustang he was driving vaulted over a rural Southeastern Kansas road, flipped and crashed.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 166 and Road 14 in Chautauqua County with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2012 Ford Mustang driven by Eric M. Mertes, 41, of Chautauqua, had been headed east on the highway.

However, KHP said that for an unknown reason, Mertes’ vehicle veered off the road to the north and hit a culvert where it went airborne and flipped across the roadway.

First responders said Mertes was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

