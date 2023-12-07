Cooper Beebe named All-American

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Another stellar season for Cooper Beebe, and more All-American honors.

Beebe was named a First Team CBS Sports All-American and was named to the PFF College All-American Team.

Beebe helped the Wildcats rank 12th nationally and sixth in school history by scoring 37.7 points per game, while their 446.1 total yards per game ranks 23rd in the nation and second in school history. A veteran offensive line unit led by Beebe also helped K-State rank 14th nationally with 199.7 rushing yards per game, while its 4.86 rushing yards per carry ranks seventh in school history.

A career 47-game starter to rank fifth among Wildcat offensive linemen since 1990, Beebe has allowed just one sack among his 1,224 pass blocking snaps since the beginning of his sophomore season in 2021.

Beebe was recently named a All-Big 12 First Team selection, the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the year in back-to-back seasons, he’s a finalist for the the Outland Trophy, he was named the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week and will be a part of the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

