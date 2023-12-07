Cooper Beebe named All-American

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) runs onto the field with teammates before an...
Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) runs onto the field with teammates before an NCAA college football game against South Dakota Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Another stellar season for Cooper Beebe, and more All-American honors.

Beebe was named a First Team CBS Sports All-American and was named to the PFF College All-American Team.

Beebe helped the Wildcats rank 12th nationally and sixth in school history by scoring 37.7 points per game, while their 446.1 total yards per game ranks 23rd in the nation and second in school history. A veteran offensive line unit led by Beebe also helped K-State rank 14th nationally with 199.7 rushing yards per game, while its 4.86 rushing yards per carry ranks seventh in school history.

A career 47-game starter to rank fifth among Wildcat offensive linemen since 1990, Beebe has allowed just one sack among his 1,224 pass blocking snaps since the beginning of his sophomore season in 2021.

Beebe was recently named a All-Big 12 First Team selection, the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the year in back-to-back seasons, he’s a finalist for the the Outland Trophy, he was named the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week and will be a part of the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders work a scene Southeast of Topeka on Dec. 6, 2023.
Two pronounced dead as single-vehicle crash closes road SE of Topeka
FILE
Teen’s death comes as another hospitalized following rural Kansas collision
FILE
K-State’s Collin Klein reportedly makes deal with Texas A&M Aggies
FILE
Early-December fatal collision on I-470 dubbed suicide by Topeka Police
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

New Kansas women's soccer head coach Nate Lie
Kansas Athletics introduces new women’s soccer head coach Nate Lie
New Kansas women's soccer head coach Nate Lie
Kansas Athletics introduces new women's soccer head coach Nate Lie
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward...
K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin no longer with team
Houston Texans punter Ty Zentner (16) watches from the sideline during the first half of an...
Ty Zentner signs new NFL deal