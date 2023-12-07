‘Clip for a Cause’ auctions unique item to raise money for Topeka organization

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ”Tonight is our big fundraiser, ‘Clip for a Cause.’ So we have the Happy Basset Barrel house tonight, and what we’re doing is we’re having bingo, we’re having a live auction for a couple items,” said Nick Koch. “We’re having a silent auction for a bunch of prizes, and then the last item of the night will be a live auction item to see who gets to shave off my beard here in just a few hours.”

Koch said he got the charitable idea from his bearded buddy.

“One of my buddies Jeremy here, he’s a lender over in Kansas City. He did it for SOAR Special Needs in Kansas City last year, and they ended up raising $13,000 in one night. I got back from that event and I told Shannon I think this is something we need to bring to Topeka and an organization here.”

He said it didn’t take long for him to decide where to donate the money.

“Every penny goes back to TARC here in town,” Koch explained. “I’ve had a few cousins and family members that have utilized their services in past years. So 10% of all food and beverage from Happy Basset will be donated to TARC. All the money from the raffle prizes, the silent auction, the live auction, everything will go back to TARC.”

Koch said the toughest part of the process was getting his wife to sign off on the shaving.

“I told him no. I don’t wanna see him without a beard,” said Shannon Koch.

She finally agreed, on one condition.

“If someone could leave a mustache that would be great.”

Koch said they had already raised more than six-thousand dollars at the beginning of tonight’s fundraiser.

That was before many of the auction items, including Koch’s beard, had been bid on.

