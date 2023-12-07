Avery Johnson ‘number change’ promo eases transfer concern

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week’s announcement that Kansas State football is losing its offensive coordinator came with a concern about the immediate future for the program, namely that next year’s anticipated starting quarterback might choose to follow the assistant who played a key rule in recruiting him or look for a fresh start elsewhere.

Collin Klein’s decision to depart K-State for Texas A&M is considered a blow, but a promotional video K-State Football released on social media Thursday eases some minds when it comes to questions about its quarterback of the immediate future. Avery Johnson, the four-star recruit from Maize who had a coming out party during his freshman season, sharing snaps with Will Howard, appears committed to staying at Kansas State.

The video K-State Football shared Thursday shared the news that Johnson is switching his jersey number to 2, the number he wore from youth football through high school before changing to number 5 this season. On “X,” formerly Twitter, the post with the video simply says “Mission hasn’t changed,” with Johnson tagged.

“For me, it’s never been just a number. It’s a mentality and attitude. It’s a tradition,” Johnson said over highlights of his football career at every level, a new “number 2″ jersey being placed over his pads and the “number 5″ sticker being scraped off his helmet. “And although my number changed, our mission hasn’t.”

Johnson will start his first game under center for the Wildcats in the Dec. 28 Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida against North Carolina State. As the video indicates, it’s expected that Johnson’s number in the bowl game will be 2.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com