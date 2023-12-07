Avery Johnson ‘number change’ promo eases transfer concern

A video from K-State Football confirms Avery Johnson is changing his number from 5 to 2.
A video from K-State Football confirms Avery Johnson is changing his number from 5 to 2.(Heilman, Matthew | KWCH)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week’s announcement that Kansas State football is losing its offensive coordinator came with a concern about the immediate future for the program, namely that next year’s anticipated starting quarterback might choose to follow the assistant who played a key rule in recruiting him or look for a fresh start elsewhere.

Collin Klein’s decision to depart K-State for Texas A&M is considered a blow, but a promotional video K-State Football released on social media Thursday eases some minds when it comes to questions about its quarterback of the immediate future. Avery Johnson, the four-star recruit from Maize who had a coming out party during his freshman season, sharing snaps with Will Howard, appears committed to staying at Kansas State.

The video K-State Football shared Thursday shared the news that Johnson is switching his jersey number to 2, the number he wore from youth football through high school before changing to number 5 this season. On “X,” formerly Twitter, the post with the video simply says “Mission hasn’t changed,” with Johnson tagged.

“For me, it’s never been just a number. It’s a mentality and attitude. It’s a tradition,” Johnson said over highlights of his football career at every level, a new “number 2″ jersey being placed over his pads and the “number 5″ sticker being scraped off his helmet. “And although my number changed, our mission hasn’t.”

Johnson will start his first game under center for the Wildcats in the Dec. 28 Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida against North Carolina State. As the video indicates, it’s expected that Johnson’s number in the bowl game will be 2.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward...
K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin no longer with team
First responders work a scene Southeast of Topeka on Dec. 6, 2023.
2 pronounced dead as single-vehicle crash closes road SE of Topeka
Two people have died after a vehicle veered off the road southeast of Topeka and crashed into...
Authorities identify victims in double fatal crash
FILE
Early-December fatal collision on I-470 dubbed suicide by Topeka Police
FILE
K-State’s Collin Klein reportedly makes deal with Texas A&M Aggies

Latest News

Washburn soccer rushing field after beating Adelphi University to advance to National...
Washburn women’s soccer wins game against Adelphi University, off to National Championship
Kansas hires new offensive coordinator to replace Kotelnicki
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon reacts after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of...
Alex Gordon to be inducted into College Baseball Hall of Fame
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jack Bloom
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jack Bloom