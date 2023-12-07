Alex Gordon to be inducted into College Baseball Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A future Royals Hall of Famer will be enshrined in another exclusive club.

Alex Gordon, who starred at Nebraska and won the Golden Spikes Award his senior year as baseball’s top amateur player, headlines the College Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Gordon, who played third base as a Husker, was a two-time first-team All-American, Baseball America Player of the Year and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft.

After making the move to left field in the Kansas City Royals organization, Gordon would finish his career with eight Gold Gloves and an American League All-Star three times (2013-2015).

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, douses teammate Alex Gordon, left, following a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, May 3, 2018. Gordon went 3-4 in the game. The Royals defeated the Tigers 10-6. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) (WIBW)

Gordon finished his Royals career sixth in franchise history for games played, hits and runs, as well as fifth in doubles, fourth in home runs and third in walks.

His 14-year career was highlighted by his 2015 World Series Game 1 home run to tie the score against the New York Mets in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Other College Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees include:

Chris Bando, Arizona State University: 1975-78 (Catcher)

Pat Casey, George Fox College/Oregon State University: 1988-2018 (Coach)

Jack Coffey, Fordham University: 1906-09 (Shortstop); 1923-58 (Coach) - deceased

Ron Darling, Yale University: 1979-81 (Pitcher/Outfield)

Mike Fuentes, Florida State University: 1978-81 (Outfield)

Steve Kemp, University of Southern California: 1973-75 (Outfield)

Russell Martin, Southwestern University: 1982-85 (Pitcher) - deceased

Mike Metheny, Southeastern Oklahoma State University: 1981- 2017 (Coach)

Marty Miller, Norfolk State University: 1973-2005 (Coach)

C.J. Mitchell, College Umpire and Pioneer - deceased

Tony Thompson: 1978-2018 (Umpire)

The new Hall of Fame class will be honored at the Night of Champions on Feb. 15, 2024, at the Marriot Kansas City in Overland Park, Kansas.

