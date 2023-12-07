Access is restored at The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis

The University of Kansas Health System
By Reina Flores
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus has restored its access to key clinical and business systems as of Thursday, Dec. 7. This does include its Epic electronic health record platform. This means providers now have access to patients’ electronic medical records.

The University of Kansas Health System says, “While this is an important milestone in our restoration efforts, our teams continue working around the clock to bring the remaining systems back online as quickly and safely as possible.”

Now, the emergency room continues to accept patients by ambulance and its clinics have resumed operations. Some non-emergent procedures remain paused while St. Francis works to bring additional systems back online.

“We are continuing to work directly with patients to ensure they receive the care they need,” St. Francis officials said. “We regret the inconvenience this incident has caused and encourage patients who have questions about an upcoming appointment, test results, prescription or other clinical matters to continue to contact their provider by phone directly until our systems are fully restored.”

On Nov. 24, 2023, The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus had a network outage, which pushed the hospital to divert status.

