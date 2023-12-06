Years-long Wamego project significantly shortened thanks to quick work

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction project in Wamego expected to take years to complete may now be significantly shortened thanks to the hard work of construction crews.

The City of Wamego announced on Wednesday, Dec. 3, that incredible strides have been made in the Vine Street construction project, which is on track to be completed by May 2024.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved, things are moving smoothly,” said a city spokesperson.

Due to the progress made on Vine St. city officials noted that construction on Chestnut St. can begin earlier than expected. Originally set for a January demolition date, the contractor has now proposed demolition to begin as early as Dec. 18.

“We understand the importance of this festive season and want to ensure it remains undisturbed for everyone in our community,” city officials said. “Hence, we’ve made the adjustment to begin Chestnut’s work after the Christmas celebrations.”

City officials indicated that the schedule shift is promising for the overall timeline of the project. Initially, work was expected to span between 4 and 5 years. However, officials are now optimistic that the timeline will be significantly shortened. More details about construction around Walnut and Spruce St. are forthcoming.

Further information about the project is expected to be released in the summer of 2024.

Further information about the project is expected to be released in the summer of 2024.

