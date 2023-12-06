WU Debate team continues to largely succeed in tournaments

By Shalynn Long
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University debate team achieved success this season in the “Big Tent” online tournament.

On Dec. 2 -3, 2023, Missouri State University hosted the “Big Tent” online debate tournament.

Washburn debate teammates Daniel Archer (senior), Cade Blenden (junior), Logan Michael (senior), Andrew Rea (junior), as well as a current graduate student in Washburn’s master’s communication and leadership program, Jenna Gorton, joined in the coaching duties for this tournament.

Washburn competed in multiple categories including open division, junior varsity division, and novice division.

Multiple teams competed in this debate tournament. Those schools include Central Michigan University, Florida State University, Illinois College, Illinois State University, John A. Logan College, Kansas City Kansas Community College, Lewis & Clark College, University of Nebraska at Lincoln, University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), Pennsylvania State University, The University of Texas at Tyler, Tulsa Community College and Western Kentucky.

Washburn’s debate team continues to succeed and show off their skills in this year’s tournament.

In the junior varsity division, Wendo Kimori (freshman) and Jyaira Ware (freshman) both ended up as quarterfinalists (Elite Eight). Wendo was also recognized as the second overall speaker in junior varsity.

In the novice division, Lauren Province (sophomore), a student in CN 343 for the B.Ed. speech and theatre program ended up as a semifinalist (Final Four).  Province was also crowned the top novice speaker of the tournament based on her performance in the preliminary rounds.

Maddox Misak (freshman), Alfonso Rascon (freshman), Hunter Squires (junior) and Carla Torres (senior) also competed in this tournament.

“This tournament caps off our fall semester where we had debaters place in the Final Four in every tournament we entered,” said Dr. Kevin O’Leary, director of debate and senior lecturer for communication studies for Washburn University. “We’re really excited about how we see each debater developing their individual skills and how the team is working together as we head into the spring season.”

