Wednesday forecast: Unseasonably mild to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs to end the work week will be in the 50s and 60s before cooling back down to more seasonal highs this weekend. All eyes continue to be on a storm system that will bring precipitation to northeast KS Friday into Saturday morning.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the next 2 days with sunny and unseasonably mild temperatures but be mindful winds will be gusting 20-35 mph so keep this in mind if you have any holiday decorations. You might want to bring them inside or make sure they’re secured especially for tomorrow.

The next concern and impactful weather will be Friday into Saturday. Confidence has increased that it’ll mainly be a rain event with any snow that mixes with the rain not accumulating to much. This is still subject to change though so keep checking back for updates in the coming days.

The overall trends of the forecast is for it to continue to warm up through tomorrow. A slight cool down Friday but still remaining unseasonably mild before a strong cold front pushes through Friday night into Saturday. Depending on the speed of the front will determine temperatures and ultimately precipitation type with the storm system Friday/Saturday.

Normal High: 47/Normal Low: 26 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60°. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Clouds increase late Thursday night into Friday with some light rain possible Friday afternoon mainly along and south of the turnpike. Any rain during the day won’t amount to much (<0.10) with the better chance of the measurable rain falling Friday night. There’s also a very low probability of an isolated t-storm.

The precipitation will likely wind down Saturday morning leaving most of the day dry. While a few peeks of sun are possible this weekend, there will be more clouds than sun. Winds will remain strong (gusts 30-35 mph Saturday) with lighter winds Sunday.

Temperatures remain near seasonal to begin the week with a storm system moving in Tuesday night possibly lingering into Wednesday. Will keep a snow chance in the 8 day for Tuesday night leaving Wednesday dry for now until there’s more confidence on the timing of this storm system.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.